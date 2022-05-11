In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Electronic Arts, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.8%. Year to date, Electronic Arts, has lost about 6.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Signature Bank, trading down 3.6%. Signature Bank is lower by about 35.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DISH Network, trading down 2.7%, and Duke Realty, trading up 9.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SBNY, EA

