S&P 500 Movers: RTN, CCL

In early trading on Friday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, Carnival has lost about 82.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Raytheon, trading down 94.7%. Raytheon is lower by about 46.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Live Nation Entertainment, trading down 6.6%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 7.9% on the day.

