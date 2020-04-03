Markets

S&P 500 Movers: RTN, CCL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, Carnival has lost about 82.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Raytheon, trading down 94.7%. Raytheon is lower by about 46.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Live Nation Entertainment, trading down 6.6%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 7.9% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: RTN, CCL
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: RTN, CCL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL LYV NCLH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular