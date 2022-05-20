In early trading on Friday, shares of Fortinet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Fortinet has lost about 20.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ross Stores, trading down 22.6%. Ross Stores is lower by about 37.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Deere, trading down 9.2%, and Match Group, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ROST, FTNT

