S&P 500 Movers: ROL, DIS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.4%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 17.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Rollins, trading down 31.8%. Rollins is showing a gain of 11.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Qualcomm, trading down 4.6%, and Equifax, trading up 2.6% on the day.

