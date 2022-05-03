Markets
ROK

S&P 500 Movers: ROK, CTLT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Catalent topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.7%. Year to date, Catalent has lost about 20.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Rockwell Automation, trading down 14.1%. Rockwell Automation is lower by about 38.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expedia Group, trading down 12.3%, and Western Digital, trading up 12.0% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: ROK, CTLT
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ROK, CTLT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROK CTLT EXPE WDC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular