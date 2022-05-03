In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Catalent topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.7%. Year to date, Catalent has lost about 20.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Rockwell Automation, trading down 14.1%. Rockwell Automation is lower by about 38.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expedia Group, trading down 12.3%, and Western Digital, trading up 12.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ROK, CTLT

