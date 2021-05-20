S&P 500 Movers: RL, HRL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Hormel Foods topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Hormel Foods registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ralph Lauren, trading down 7.4%. Ralph Lauren is showing a gain of 17.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 3.0%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 5.5% on the day.

