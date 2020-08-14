Markets
RL

S&P 500 Movers: RL, AMAT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Applied Materials registers a 13.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ralph Lauren Corp (RL), trading down 2.7%. Ralph Lauren Corp is lower by about 41.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts (WYNN), trading down 2.5%, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG), trading up 2.6% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: RL, AMAT
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: RL, AMAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RL AMAT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular