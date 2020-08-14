S&P 500 Movers: RL, AMAT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Applied Materials registers a 13.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ralph Lauren Corp (RL), trading down 2.7%. Ralph Lauren Corp is lower by about 41.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts (WYNN), trading down 2.5%, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG), trading up 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.