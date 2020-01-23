Markets
S&P 500 Movers: RJF, CTXS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Citrix Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Citrix Systems registers a 14.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Raymond James Financial, trading down 7.3%. Raymond James Financial Inc is showing a gain of 0.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are VFC, trading down 7.0%, and Western Digital, trading up 2.7% on the day.

Most Popular