In early trading on Thursday, shares of Baker Hughes topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Baker Hughes registers a 14.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Regions Financial, trading down 4.8%. Regions Financial Corp is showing a gain of 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Discovery, trading down 2.8%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: RF, BKR

