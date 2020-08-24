Markets
S&P 500 Movers: REGN, WRK

In early trading on Monday, shares of WestRock topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, WestRock has lost about 29.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 1.7%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is showing a gain of 58.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Iron Mountain, trading down 1.7%, and International Paper, trading up 5.0% on the day.

