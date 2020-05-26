S&P 500 Movers: REGN, NCLH

Markets
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.5%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has lost about 72.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 5.2%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 43.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 3.0%, and Carnival, trading up 12.9% on the day.

