S&P 500 Movers: REGN, NCLH

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.5%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has lost about 72.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 5.2%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 43.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 3.0%, and Carnival, trading up 12.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.