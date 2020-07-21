S&P 500 Movers: REGN, DVN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Devon Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%. Year to date, Devon Energy has lost about 56.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 2.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 71.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ServiceNow, trading down 2.2%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 9.0% on the day.

