S&P 500 Movers: RCL,ATVI,CPRI

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 32.4%. Year to date, Royal Caribbean Cruises has lost about 70.6% of its value.

Two other components making moves today are Activision Blizzard, trading down 4.7%, and Capri Holdings, trading up 31.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

