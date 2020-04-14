S&P 500 Movers: RCL,APA,NCLH

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.6%. Year to date, Royal Caribbean Cruises has lost about 71.4% of its value.

Two other components making moves today are Apache, trading down 2.5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 12.9% on the day.

