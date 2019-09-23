Markets
S&P 500 Movers: RCL, TSCO

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Tractor Supply registers a 11.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), trading down 2.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises is showing a gain of 11.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ABIOMED (ABMD), trading down 2.1%, and Ulta Beauty (ULTA), trading up 2.6% on the day.

Most Popular