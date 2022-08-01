In early trading on Monday, shares of PerkinElmer, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, PerkinElmer, has lost about 17.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Royal Caribbean Group, trading down 7.3%. Royal Caribbean Group is lower by about 53.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Jacobs Engineering Group, trading down 5.7%, and Boeing, trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: RCL, PKI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.