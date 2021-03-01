Markets
RCL

S&P 500 Movers: RCL, NRG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of NRG Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.7%. Year to date, NRG Energy registers a 9.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Royal Caribbean Group, trading down 1.5%. Royal Caribbean Group is showing a gain of 22.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Albemarle, trading down 1.1%, and DENTSPLY SIRONA, trading up 12.2% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: RCL, NRG
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: RCL, NRG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL NRG ALB XRAY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest