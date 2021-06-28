S&P 500 Movers: RCL, ETSY

In early trading on Monday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Etsy Inc registers a 8.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Royal Caribbean Group, trading down 4.9%. Royal Caribbean Group is showing a gain of 13.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 4.8%, and NVIDIA, trading up 4.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.