S&P 500 Movers: RCL, CAH

In early trading on Monday, shares of Cardinal Health, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, Cardinal Health has lost about 5.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Royal Caribbean Cruises, trading down 14.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises is lower by about 77.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 14.1%, and ResMed, trading up 6.9% on the day.

