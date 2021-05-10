S&P 500 Movers: QRVO, VTRS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Viatris topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Viatris has lost about 19.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Qorvo, trading down 7.9%. Qorvo is showing a gain of 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 4.2%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading up 3.4% on the day.

