S&P 500 Movers: PYPL, GE

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of General Electric topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, General Electric registers a 31.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 11.1%. PayPal Holdings is lower by about 12.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 8.4%, and Horton, trading up 3.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.