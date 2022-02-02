In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices has lost about 12.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 25.9%. PayPal Holdings is lower by about 31.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are C.H. Robinson Worldwide, trading down 8.8%, and Alphabet, trading up 7.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PYPL, AMD

