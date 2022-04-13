In early trading on Wednesday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, American Airlines Group registers a 2.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 3.1%. PayPal Holdings is lower by about 44.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 2.5%, and Discovery, trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PYPL, AAL

