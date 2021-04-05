S&P 500 Movers: PXD, NCLH

In early trading on Monday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.9%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings registers a 17.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Pioneer Natural Resources, trading down 5.2%. Pioneer Natural Resources is showing a gain of 37.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Occidental Petroleum, trading down 5.1%, and Carnival, trading up 6.8% on the day.

