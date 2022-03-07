In early trading on Monday, shares of Schlumberger topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Schlumberger Ltd registers a 39.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is PVH, trading down 5.9%. PVH is lower by about 30.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Royal Caribbean Group, trading down 5.6%, and SolarEdge Technologies, trading up 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PVH, SLB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.