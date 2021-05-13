S&P 500 Movers: PRGO, LRCX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lam Research topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Lam Research registers a 24.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Perrigo, trading down 2.0%. Perrigo is showing a gain of 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar General, trading down 1.2%, and Applied Materials, trading up 5.1% on the day.

