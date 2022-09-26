In early trading on Monday, shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.7%. Year to date, Wynn Resorts has lost about 21.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Prologis (PLD), trading down 3.4%. Prologis is lower by about 37.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Duke Realty Corp (DRE), trading down 3.2%, and Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), trading up 10.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PLD, WYNN

