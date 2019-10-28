S&P 500 Movers: PLD, TIF

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 27.9%. Year to date, Tiffany & Co. registers a 56.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Prologis (PLD), trading down 3.5%. Prologis is showing a gain of 49.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ventas (VTR), trading down 3.4%, and Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), trading up 5.2% on the day.

