S&P 500 Movers: PHM, FANG

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Diamondback Energy, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Diamondback Energy, registers a 7.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is PulteGroup, trading down 2.7%. PulteGroup is lower by about 4.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Whirlpool, trading down 2.5%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 5.7% on the day.

