S&P 500 Movers: PFE, F

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Ford Motor topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Ford Motor registers a 12.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Pfizer, trading down 3.9%. Pfizer is lower by about 7.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fortinet, trading down 3.8%, and Halliburton, trading up 6.2% on the day.

