In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.4%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 21.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Pfizer, trading down 3.0%. Pfizer is lower by about 17.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 1.4%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PFE, DIS

