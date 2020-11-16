S&P 500 Movers: PFE, CCL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.4%. Year to date, Carnival has lost about 65.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Pfizer, trading down 3.8%. Pfizer is lower by about 5.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cabot Oil & Gas, trading down 3.5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 7.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.