S&P 500 Movers: PENN, NLOK

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of NortonLifeLock topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, NortonLifeLock Inc registers a 18.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Penn National Gaming, trading down 3.8%. Penn National Gaming is lower by about 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 3.6%, and Diamondback Energy, trading up 4.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.