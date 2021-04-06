S&P 500 Movers: PAYX, ILMN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Illumina registers a 12.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Paychex, trading down 5.9%. Paychex is showing a gain of 1.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carmax, trading down 2.3%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 5.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.