S&P 500 Movers: PAYC, MGM

In early trading on Monday, shares of MGM Resorts International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.7%. Year to date, MGM Resorts International has lost about 35.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Paycom Software, trading down 3.0%. Paycom Software is showing a gain of 8.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fortinet, trading down 2.5%, and Wynn Resorts, trading up 7.3% on the day.

