S&P 500 Movers: OXY, NEM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Newmont topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Newmont registers a 42.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Occidental Petroleum, trading down 4.5%. Occidental Petroleum is lower by about 56.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apache, trading down 3.9%, and Boeing, trading up 3.8% on the day.

