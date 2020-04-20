S&P 500 Movers: OXY, FLIR

In early trading on Monday, shares of FLIR Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, FLIR Systems has lost about 31.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Occidental Petroleum, trading down 8.7%. Occidental Petroleum is lower by about 69.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Helmerich & Payne, trading down 7.8%, and DuPont, trading up 3.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.