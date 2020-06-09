S&P 500 Movers: OXY, DXCM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, DexCom registers a 76.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Occidental Petroleum, trading down 11.8%. Occidental Petroleum is lower by about 47.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coty, trading down 10.8%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 4.5% on the day.

