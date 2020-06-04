Markets
S&P 500 Movers: OXY, AAL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.1%. Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 54.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Occidental Petroleum, trading down 3.6%. Occidental Petroleum is lower by about 63.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Essex Property Trust, trading down 3.5%, and Coty, trading up 7.1% on the day.

    Most Popular