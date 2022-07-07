In early trading on Thursday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Enphase Energy registers a 14.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Otis Worldwide, trading down 2.4%. Otis Worldwide is lower by about 20.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Colgate-Palmolive, trading down 1.9%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading up 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: OTIS, ENPH

