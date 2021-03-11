S&P 500 Movers: ORCL, FCX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold registers a 41.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Oracle, trading down 9.0%. Oracle is showing a gain of 1.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are General Electric, trading down 7.6%, and Monolithic Power Systems trading up 5.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.