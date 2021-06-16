S&P 500 Movers: ORCL, CNC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Centene topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Centene registers a 22.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Oracle, trading down 6.4%. Oracle is showing a gain of 18.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Citigroup, trading down 4.6%, and DISH Network, trading up 2.8% on the day.

