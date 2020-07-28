S&P 500 Movers: OMC, WAB

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Wabtec topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Wabtec has lost about 14.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Omnicom Group, trading down 7.5%. Omnicom Group is lower by about 34.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ecolab, trading down 6.8%, and Cummins, trading up 6.3% on the day.

