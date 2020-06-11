Markets
OKE

S&P 500 Movers: OKE, REGN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals registers a 65.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ONEOK, trading down 11.2%. ONEOK is lower by about 50.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 10.4%, and Church & Dwight, trading up 1.8% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: OKE, REGN
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: OKE, REGN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OKE REGN NCLH CHD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular