S&P 500 Movers: OKE, REGN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals registers a 65.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ONEOK, trading down 11.2%. ONEOK is lower by about 50.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 10.4%, and Church & Dwight, trading up 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.