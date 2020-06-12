Markets
S&P 500 Movers: OKE, AAL

In early trading on Friday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.1%. Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 41.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ONEOK, trading down 6.9%. ONEOK is lower by about 56.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PVH, trading down 5.2%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 14.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

