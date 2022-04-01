In early trading on Friday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, DexCom has lost about 1.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 3.5%. Old Dominion Freight Line, is lower by about 19.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Qualcomm, trading down 3.2%, and Wynn Resorts, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ODFL, DXCM

