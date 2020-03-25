S&P 500 Movers: ODFL, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.5%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 55.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 34.2%. Old Dominion Freight Line is lower by about 34.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CenturyLink, trading down 10.3%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 14.3% on the day.

