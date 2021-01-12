Markets
S&P 500 Movers: O, ETSY

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.3%. Year to date, Etsy Inc registers a 15.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Realty Income, trading down 3.0%. Realty Income is lower by about 7.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Jack Henry & Associates, trading down 2.9%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 7.5% on the day.

