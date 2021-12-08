Markets
NXPI

S&P 500 Movers: NXPI, NCLH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has lost about 15.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NXP Semiconductors, trading down 5.7%. NXP Semiconductors is showing a gain of 41.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Brown-Forman, trading down 4.8%, and Royal Caribbean Group, trading up 6.4% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: NXPI, NCLH
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NXPI, NCLH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NXPI NCLH BF.B RCL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular