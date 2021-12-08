In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has lost about 15.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NXP Semiconductors, trading down 5.7%. NXP Semiconductors is showing a gain of 41.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Brown-Forman, trading down 4.8%, and Royal Caribbean Group, trading up 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NXPI, NCLH

