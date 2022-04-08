In early trading on Friday, shares of Epam Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Epam Systems, has lost about 55.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NXP Semiconductors, trading down 3.5%. NXP Semiconductors is lower by about 26.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Monolithic Power Systems, trading down 3.3%, and Coterra Energy, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NXPI, EPAM

